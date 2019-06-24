|
|
Adeline Anthony (nee: Ricco), 86 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, peacefully at St. Mary at the Woods in Avon, following a short illness. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald Anthony; her daughter, Rose Anne (Paul) Stauder; and her grandson, Joseph Stauder; and many nieces and nephews. She was born in Lorain, Ohio, to Joseph and Rose (nee: Messina) Ricco and grew up and graduated from Lorain High School in 1951. After graduation, she worked as a clerk at many meat markets, lastly working at Polansky Market, before becoming a full-time homemaker in 1971. Adeline loved to cook and bake for family and friends to show her love. She was a 52-year parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst, where she was a member of the First Saturday Rosary group, and for many years was Eucharistic Minister to shut-in of the parish. She was also a member of Amherst Women's Democratic club for many years and the St. Joseph Catholic Golden Agers. She is preceded in death by her parents; as well as her two sisters, Theresa Scrofano and Josephine DiTirro. Friends may call Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Closing prayers will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Amherst. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110 (www.hospicewr.org) or to St. Joseph Catholic Church Amherst Building Fund, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst, OH 44001. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 25, 2019