Agnes C. Dane Brezina (nee Caco), 97, of Lorain, died peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Adult Care by Sandy in Lorain. She was born March 26, 1923, in Lorain, and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Agnes graduated from Clearview High School in 1941, where she was part of the drum and bugle corps in the marching band and was also secretary of her class. She worked at Worthington Golf Ball, Lorain Printing, Bemis Florist, Frank Kalo Flowers, and Hixon’s Country Place. Agnes volunteered with the American Cancer Society and was a frequent blood donor at the Lorain County blood bank until the age of 80. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was a member of the Lorain Public Library Yarn Club. She knitted many dish cloths which she gave to family and friends. Agnes enjoyed listening to polkas on the Sunday morning radio show. She was a member of the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She was known as “Grandma B” to many. Agnes is survived by her son, Timothy T. (Karla) Dane of Amherst; grandchildren, Maureen (Thom) Johnson, Thomas Dane (Cara – fiancée), and Dianna Dane; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Logan Dane and Emily, Leah and Lucas Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Dane. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Dane in 1960; second husband, Steve "Pee Wee" Brezina in 1976; son, Donald D. "Bear" Dane in 2011; parents, John and Helen Caco (nee Tomcho); great-grandson, Dane Johnson in 2019; brothers, William Caco and John Casco; sisters, Cecelia Horomanski, Helen Korp, Veronica Solak, Ann Szalay, Dorothy Zimmerman, and Pauline Sackett; and daughter-in-law, Linda Dane in 2011. Private family funeral services will be held with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. The Rev. John Retar, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, will preside. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, OH 44137. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Online condolences may be made at www.gluvna.net.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
