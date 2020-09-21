1/
Agnes C. "Pat" Kral
1927 - 2020
Agnes C. “Pat” Kral, 92, of Sheffield Lake, passed away September 18, 2020 at St. John Westshore following a brief illness. She was born November 21, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio. Pat was a dedicated homemaker eventually going on to retire from the Aquamarine after 20 years as a maid. Ever the lover of nature, she spent as much time as she could outdoors in all seasons caring for her yard, walking, and riding her bike. Above all, Pat loved her family. She was a committed mother and doting grand- and great-grandmother. Left to cherish Pat’s memory are her daughters, Sandra Dotson (late Gary), and Synthia Ligman; grandchildren, David Kral (Malynda), Lisa Suprun (Michael), and Laura Dechant (Kirk); great-grandchildren, Paige, Clinton, Gabby, Nathaniel, and Madison; sisters, Liz Holy and Mary Holy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, September 25th, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1878 Abbe Road, Sheffield. Interment at St. Teresa Cemetery. Friends may call for a visitation with social distancing Wednesday, September 23rd, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon-Belden Road, Avon Lake. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
SEP
25
Burial
St. Teresa of Avila Church Cemetery
