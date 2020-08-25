1/1
Aimee T. Dickinson, 50, of Oberlin, departed this life on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic from complications with pneumonia. She was born March 13, 1970, in Amherst, OH. Aimee was a graduate of Marion L. Steele High School, Class of 1988. She attended college at LCCC, Baldwin Wallace (BA, History, Minor in Political Science and Sociology), Cleveland State (MA Sociology), Ashland University (MS Education) and University of Akron (Graduate Certificate in Women’s Studies, Feminist Theory, Sociology of Sex and Gender and Pop Culture). Aimee started her career at Baldwin Wallace as a lecturer and most recently was a Professor at Lorain County Community College (LCCC) for the past 19 years. She participated in and held many leadership roles on various committees, which included the Co-chair of the Center for Teaching Excellence, Sexual Orientation and Gender Equity Committee (SOGE) and Curriculum Council. Aimee was the recipient of the 2008 LCCC Faculty Excellence Award. She was an ally for the LGBT community and an advocate for equity and diversity. Outside of her career, Aimee was a former board member for Lorain County FAITH House, and former board member and secretary for Sandstone Summer Theater. Aimee enjoyed fitness, running (5k’s and a Triathlon), gardening, traveling, acting/theater, camping, cooking, decorating, entertaining and spending quality time with family and friends. Aimee is survived by her parents, Beverly (Bramwell) Dickinson of Amherst and Harold Dickinson of Amherst; partner, Tim Hornbeck of Oberlin; twin sister, Andrea (Steve Turner) of South Amherst; and brother, Brett (Brandy) Dickinson of Amherst. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to the LCCC Professor Aimee Dickinson Scholarship Fund Supporting Equity and Diversity at https://www.lcccfoundation.org/ or by calling 440-366-4039. The Staff of the Norton Eastman Funeral Home, Wellington, assisted the family with the arrangements and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
