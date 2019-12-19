Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan McCowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan J. McCowan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan J. McCowan Obituary
Alan J. McCowan, 80, of Elyria, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at his daughter’s home. He was a great craftsman who was a member of Local 310. Alan enjoyed the outdoors. He also worked as an auxiliary policeman and firefighter for Sheffield Village, and was very proud of his military service with the 187th Airborne group of the Army. Alan is survived by his children, Sheryl McKain (Larry), Michelle McCowan, Shawn McCowan (Elizabeth), Raelene McCowan, and Adam McCowan (Jennifer); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will have a private celebration of Alan's life. Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -