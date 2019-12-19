|
Alan J. McCowan, 80, of Elyria, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at his daughter’s home. He was a great craftsman who was a member of Local 310. Alan enjoyed the outdoors. He also worked as an auxiliary policeman and firefighter for Sheffield Village, and was very proud of his military service with the 187th Airborne group of the Army. Alan is survived by his children, Sheryl McKain (Larry), Michelle McCowan, Shawn McCowan (Elizabeth), Raelene McCowan, and Adam McCowan (Jennifer); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will have a private celebration of Alan's life. Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 20, 2019