Alan R. Kneisel Sr., 82 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home, following a brief illness.He was born December 3, 1937 in Amherst, Ohio. Alan was raised and had made his home in Lorain. He was a graduate of Lorain High with the class of 1956A.Alan worked at the Lorain Creamery for twenty years and then continued working at Desantis Distributing for thirty years. After retirement, he was a school bus driver for Amherst School System for fifteen years. Alan proudly served with the US Army Reserves. He loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in baseball, basketball, football and swimming. Alan loved watching high school sports and the Cleveland sports teams. He was an avid Ohio State sports fan. Alan enjoyed bowling. His life focused on his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years Joanne Kneisel (nee: Klekota); his sons: Jeffrey Alan Kneisel (Mary Beth) of Amherst, Alan R. Kneisel II of Lorain; his daughters: Michele Moore (Kenneth) of Amherst, Cynthia Bernath (John) of Gilbert, Arizona, Dawn Watson of Amherst, Holly Jo Mlincek (Erik) of Amherst; his grandchildren: Kathryn, Kenneth Jr, Madelyn, Tyler, Nathan Moore, Alexander, Abigail, Matthew (Melody) Kneisel, Jordan Kneisel, James Watson, Sophia Watson, Miranda, Maximilian Mlincek and his great granddaughter, Luna Marie.He was preceded in death by his brother Lowell; and his parents, Howard and Marietta Kneisel (nee: Avery).Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. Burial will take place at Brownhelm Cemetery, Brownhelm Township. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to ALS Foundation Northern Ohio Chapter; 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131 or PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 19, 2020