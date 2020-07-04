1/1
Albert F. Boutin, 90, of Avon, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Fairview Hospital, Cleveland. He was born Dec. 2, 1929 in Lebanon, New Hampshire and has lived in Avon for over 70 years. Albert was employed by US Steel, retiring in 1985. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Avon, and also the past Grand Knight of the Avon Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed Woodworking, Golfing and Bowling.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (nee Locke) Boutin; two children: Sean A. Boutin and Aimee (Joe) Hamm; five grandchildren: Emma, Nick, Kiley, Mara, and Ava; 2two sisters: Rita Meyers, Marie Claire Stone.He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Rose (nee Lecours) Boutin, a brother, Larry Boutin, and one sister, Martha Arthur.Family will receive friends Wednesday. 4-7 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where closing prayers will be Thursday 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10:00 mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 33601 Detroit Rd., Avon. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon.Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, Ohio 44011


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Misencik Funeral Home
JUL
9
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Misencik Funeral Home
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
