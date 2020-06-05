Albert J. Tomechko, age 96, entered into rest Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1923, in Marsteller, PA, and was a WWII Navy Veteran. He was employed over 30 years with General Motors. He is survived by his children, Albert (Lynn) Tomechko, Gerald (Denise) Tomechko, James (Robin) Tomechko, and Diane (Ed) Haller; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida (nee Abate) Tomechko. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd. A 10:00 a.m. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 33601 Detroit Rd., Avon (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment to follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Detroit Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avon VFW, 36950 Mills Rd., Avon, Ohio 44011.