1/1
Albert Richard Lachman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Richard Lachman, 97 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Lorain, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his home following a long and full life. He was born August 4, 1923 in Lorain and graduated from Clearview High School with the class of 1941. Albert was an operation shift supervisor for the former Ohio Edison for 43 years before retiring in 1985. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Lorain. He proudly served his country in the US Navy in the Pacific Theater during WWII at an Australian submarine base and aboard the battleship Wisconsin. He enjoyed a US Navy Tiger Cruise with his nephew, Alan Gross. He participated in the military honor flight to visit the WWII Memorial in Washington D.C. Albert enjoyed his time with the Lorain Senior Fellowship Group and the Saxon Club of Lorain. In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, traveling, and gardening.Survivors include his son, Jon and Lisa Lachman of Arapahoe, NC; his daughter, Lynda Lachman of Amherst; and his grandchildren, Katie Lachman and Jeremy Lachman.Albert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Dorothy Ruth Lachman (nee: Gross) in 2014; his brothers, Howard and Frederick; his sister, May Greenwood; and his parents, Daniel and Albertina Lachman (nee: Fischbuch).The family would like to thank Debra and Anna of Integrity Family First Home Care for their loving care to Albert and to New Life Hospice. Public visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. The Rev. David Rogers, pastor of St. John United Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to any of the following: St. John United Church of Christ, 715 Reid Ave., Lorain, OH 44052; The Salvation Army, 2506 Broadway, Lorain, OH 44052; or Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Rd., Lorain, OH 44053.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved