Albert Richard Lachman, 97 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Lorain, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his home following a long and full life. He was born August 4, 1923 in Lorain and graduated from Clearview High School with the class of 1941. Albert was an operation shift supervisor for the former Ohio Edison for 43 years before retiring in 1985. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Lorain. He proudly served his country in the US Navy in the Pacific Theater during WWII at an Australian submarine base and aboard the battleship Wisconsin. He enjoyed a US Navy Tiger Cruise with his nephew, Alan Gross. He participated in the military honor flight to visit the WWII Memorial in Washington D.C. Albert enjoyed his time with the Lorain Senior Fellowship Group and the Saxon Club of Lorain. In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, traveling, and gardening.Survivors include his son, Jon and Lisa Lachman of Arapahoe, NC; his daughter, Lynda Lachman of Amherst; and his grandchildren, Katie Lachman and Jeremy Lachman.Albert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Dorothy Ruth Lachman (nee: Gross) in 2014; his brothers, Howard and Frederick; his sister, May Greenwood; and his parents, Daniel and Albertina Lachman (nee: Fischbuch).The family would like to thank Debra and Anna of Integrity Family First Home Care for their loving care to Albert and to New Life Hospice. Public visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. The Rev. David Rogers, pastor of St. John United Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to any of the following: St. John United Church of Christ, 715 Reid Ave., Lorain, OH 44052; The Salvation Army, 2506 Broadway, Lorain, OH 44052; or Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Rd., Lorain, OH 44053.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com