Mrs. Alena Smith, 101, of Shelby County, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 at her daughter's home, Gloria Townsend in Lorain, with her daughter by her side. She was born on November 3, 1918 to the union of Perry and Irene (Stark) Thompson. The mother of 10 children and stepmother to 4 children.A Walk-Thru will be held on October 16, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, 3001 Elyria Ave, Lorain from 4:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. The service will be held in Memphis, Tennessee. Social distancing and masks are required. Funeral services and arrangements have been entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055. Online at carterfuneralhomeinc.com