Alexander A. "ChooChoo Al" Lengyel

Alexander A. “ChooChoo Al” Lengyel, 90, a lifelong resident of Lorain, came to the end of the line on Saturday, May 25th, 2019. He retired in 1981 from U.S. Steel after 34 years of service. He enjoyed collecting antiques, especially model trains. He stayed active by jogging, walking and bike riding well into his 80s. He was passionate about caring for animals and birds and loved working in the garden. ChooChoo is survived by his children, Allan Lengyel, Mary Miller, Alexander Lengyel, Jr. (Tamera) and Marilyn Lengyel; a grandson, Ryan Miller; and many beloved members of his extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Miklos and Mary (née Yuhasz) Lengyel; brothers, Nick and Joseph; infant sister, Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Theresa “T. J.” Lengyel; and a son-in-law, Glenn R. Miller. His family will receive friends Friday, May 31 from 4 p.m. until time of a celebration of life memorial service at 7 p.m. at the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home at 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Rev. Jerry Harper, Pastor of Abundant Life Christian Center, Elyria will be the celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Al’s name to: Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 30, 2019
