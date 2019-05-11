|
|
Alexander J. “Rags” Katrincsak, age 76, of Avon Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 10, 2019.Alex was born in Lorain on December 28, 1942. He lived most of his life in Lorain and Avon Lake. He was a graduate of Lorain High School, Class of 1961A. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Avon Lake and previously a long-time member of St. Vitus Church in Lorain.Alex proudly served in the United States Army. Following his tour of duty, he worked for a short time at American Bridge. He was then hired by the Lorain Police Department, where he worked in the Traffic Division, as well as in the Detective Bureau. After 29 years of service, he retired in 1997 as a supervising Lieutenant. Alex was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Lorain Elks, the American Legion Post 211 in Avon Lake, and the American Croatian Club.His family was his greatest love and highest priority. He enjoyed making memories with family and friends and loved traveling with the love of his life. He looked forward to reading a great book and a relaxing game of golf. In his early years, Alex was an avid bowler and was a life-long Pittsburgh Steelers fan.Alexander will be dearly missed by his wife of 50 years, Donna J. (nee Perichak); his daughter, Keri (Steven) Berstling; his two granddaughters: Kayla Katrincsak (Sean Wright), and Alexis Berstling (Branden Layne); his great grandson, Brody Alexander Layne; mother-in-law, Rose Perichak; brother-in-law, Joe (Leslie) Perichak; sister-in-law, Kathy Arnoczky as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, James (Bonnie) Katrincsak, of Elyria.He was preceded in death by his parents; Alexander J. and Margaret (nee Tomsco) Katrincsak.Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, May 13 from 3 – 8 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Full military honors will be conducted by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral center on Monday.Family and friends will also be received on Tuesday, May 14 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass at 11:00 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 32929 Lake Road, Avon Lake, Ohio, 44012. The Rev. Fr. Ronald J. Wearsch, Pastor, will officiate.To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on May 12, 2019