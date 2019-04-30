|
|
Alexsander Lewyckyj was born in Stromberg, Germany on 19 July 1945. He was the first child of Halyna (Helen) and Ivan (John) Lewyckyj, forced laborers or “ostarbeiter” from Ukraine. With his parents and younger brother, Donald, he came to the United States in May 1949 and settled in Buffalo, New York. In 1958 the family relocated to Amherst, Ohio, where he attended Amherst public schools.As a young adult Alexsander found employment at the Ford Motor Assembly Plant on Baumhart Road, where he worked until his retirement.In April 1978 he married Diana Lynn Greene, and soon thereafter established residence in Vermilion. They were married for forty-one years. Although they had no children of their own both enjoyed spending time with many nieces and nephews. Alexsander was a devoted husband, son, brother and uncle, and could be counted on for just about anything and everything.Growing up, he had a special affinity for animals that resulted in an interesting collection of pets from time to time: pigeons, raccoons, rabbits and snakes. He loved feeding wild animals. He also had an amazing ability to fix things: bikes, cars, mowers. Camping, fishing and hunting were among his favorite interests, as was visiting friends at the local McDonalds. He enjoyed keeping up the family farm on Dewey Road, especially during his mother’s later years.He is survived by his wife, Diana; brothers, Donald and Raymond; sister, Marianne; and a large collection of in-laws, nephews and nieces.Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Walter.The family invites family and friends to join them for a Celebration of Life Luncheon on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center (Gathering Center), 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio 44001.In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made in memory of Alexsander to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, Illinois 60693.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on May 1, 2019