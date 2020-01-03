Home

Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:15 AM
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
41295 North Ridge Rd
Elyria, OH
View Map
Alfonso M. "Al" Sabbarese

Alfonso M. "Al" Sabbarese Obituary
Alfonso “Al” M. Sabbarese, 61, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Robin (nee Semelsberger) Sabbarese; daughter, Christine (Derek) Schwartz; son, Dominic Sabbarese; grandchildren, Ellie and Thomas; and cousins, Nadine (John) Baloun, Teresa (Tim) Allsop and Edward (Jeanne) Citro; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Lucia Sabbarese. Visitation at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 9:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 41295 North Ridge Rd., Elyria, Fr. Russell Rauscher, officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
