|
|
Alfred Warren Gruessner, 83, went to be with his wife, Rita, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He died peacefully at his home in Melbourne, FL. Al was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. After his father’s death at a young age, Al was raised by his mother in Monongahela, PA. He enlisted in the Air Force, where he served four years, including tours in Japan and Korea. After discharge, Al married Rita and they raised their family in Amherst, OH. Al spent his professional career as a civilian air traffic controller. After an early retirement, Al and Rita moved to Melbourne, where they enjoyed volunteering at the King Center for the Performing Arts and the Ascension Catholic Church food pantry. Al was an avid golfer and skier and remained committed to his physical fitness routine throughout his entire life. He was active in the lives of his grandchildren in FL, TX and VT. Al was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita; and his parents, Alfred and Hedwig. He is survived by his sister, Lorraine Baker, of Monongahela, Pa; his daughter, Michele Mills (Rick), of DeSoto, TX; sons, Michael, of Satellite Beach, FL and Barry (Emily Miller), of South Burlington, VT; seven grandchildren, Cody, Justin, Kaci, Jacob, Kyle, Peter, and Jonas; and many nieces and nephews. Al’s ashes will be placed together with Rita’s in a private service. Donations in celebration of Al’s life can be made to Ascension Catholic Church, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32935, to Hospice of St. Francis, 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780, or in his memory to the charity of your choosing.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 1, 2019