Alfred W. "Fred" Skidmore, IV, age 80, of Lorain, passed away at the Louis Stokes Cleveland V.A. Medical Center on the afternoon of Friday, November 8, 2019 following an extended illness. Born in Boston on August 23, 1939, he entered the United States Army in October of 1960 and served until August of 1969, when he was discharged at the rank of Sergeant. Following his separation from the military, he embarked on a career in insurance sales in both Massachusetts and Ohio. Fred retired from the John Hancock Life Insurance Company in January of 2000, punctuating a career that had spanned more than four decades. At the time of his retirement, he was a member of the Lorain County Insurance Association. A long-time parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church, Fred was extremely civic-minded as evidenced through his work, volunteerism, and program support with both Lorain Elks Lodge 1301 and the Lorain Kiwanis Club. He held office in both organizations, serving as Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks, and President of the Kiwanis. In addition, Fred liked serving youth where he formerly coached hockey in his native Massachusetts and baseball in the Lorain City League after moving to Ohio. A lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing and camping in his free time. Afflicted with Multiple Sclerosis for many years, Fred confronted the disease with immense courage. He was never known to complain and, despite dealing with a multitude of disease-related side-effects, approached every day with an unwavering spirit along with a smile, joke, or story for everyone he encountered. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Koba); daughters, Laura Skidmore Sabo (David), of Brunswick, Ohio and Lynda Skidmore Savlen (Jim), of Somerville, Massachusetts; and sons, James Skidmore, of Lorain and Michael Skidmore (Nancy), of Franklin, Massachusetts. He also leaves grandchildren, Brendan, Kyle, and Erin Skidmore, all of Franklin, Massachusetts, Braden and Hunter Sabo, of Brunswick, Ohio, and Lyndsey and Corinna Savlen, of Somerville, Massachusetts. Additional survivors include sisters, Diane Sullivan (Robert), of Everett, Massachusetts and Donna Sinclair, of Fort Myers, Florida. Fred was preceded in death by his father, Alfred W. Skidmore, III in 1963; and mother, Alice Bowes (nee Leary) in 2014. Visitation will take place in St. Mary Catholic Church (corner of West 8th & Reid Avenue in Lorain) on Friday, November 22nd from 9:00 a.m. until the time of his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Daniel O. Divis, pastor of the parish will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria. Contributions in Fred’s memory are encouraged to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 6155 Rockside Rd., Suite 202, Independence, OH 44131. (www.nationalmssociety.org). Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with the Skidmore Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 20, 2019