|
|
Alfreda R. Taylor (nee Runnion), 86, of Sheffield Lake, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born August 14, 1932, to parents, Alfred and Dorothy (nee Cox) Runnion in Washington, PA. Alfreda was a homemaker that worked part-time as a florist. She was a member of the Avon Garden Club, Button Club and the Red Hat Society. She is survived by her beloved husband, David; loving children, Ronnah Taylor, of Sheffield Lake, and David Taylor (Terri), of Sheffield Lake; cherished grandchildren, Jacob Brezinski, Lisa Childers (Jason), Beth Borror (Jason), Nikki Sparks, Jason Taylor (Megan), and Joshua Taylor (Lauren); dear siblings, Delores Hirst, Rhonda Smith, and the late Billy; 12 great-grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a visitation at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens to follow.www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 4, 2019