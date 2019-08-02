The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
Resthaven Memory Gardens
3700 Center Rd.
Avon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfreda Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfreda R. (Runnion) Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfreda R. (Runnion) Taylor Obituary
Alfreda R. Taylor (nee Runnion), 86, of Sheffield Lake, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born August 14, 1932, to parents, Alfred and Dorothy (nee Cox) Runnion in Washington, PA. Alfreda was a homemaker that worked part-time as a florist. She was a member of the Avon Garden Club, Button Club and the Red Hat Society. She is survived by her beloved husband, David; loving children, Ronnah Taylor, of Sheffield Lake, and David Taylor (Terri), of Sheffield Lake; cherished grandchildren, Jacob Brezinski, Lisa Childers (Jason), Beth Borror (Jason), Nikki Sparks, Jason Taylor (Megan), and Joshua Taylor (Lauren); dear siblings, Delores Hirst, Rhonda Smith, and the late Billy; 12 great-grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a visitation at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens to follow.www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfreda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More