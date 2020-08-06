Alice Agnes Harrison (nee Remen) passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her residence. Alice was born July 2, 1921, in West Farmington, Ohio. Alice was a first-generation citizen born to Czechoslovakia immigrant parents, Ladislav and Mae Bambousek Remen. She lived her entire life in Northeastern Ohio and went to school in Manoway, Mallet Creek, and Penfield. She graduated from Penfield High School in 1939. After high school, Alice attended and graduated from Oberlin Business College. After college, she worked at Western Automatic in the payroll department. She served her country during World War II in the Army Air Corps. Upon her return home from the service she was employed in the office at Lorain County Landmark in Elyria. While employed there she met and later married Allen Harrison of North Ridgeville in 1948. They lived on a farm on Chestnut Ridge Road in North Ridgeville until 1951 when they moved to Brighton. In 1949, son, Wayne, was born. Shortly thereafter the rest of the family arrived; Lad in 1950, Brian in 1952 and Rodney in 1956. Alice became very involved in the Brighton Methodist Church where she played piano and organ for almost 70 years. She has served her church in many capacities including Sunday School Teacher, Organist, Treasurer of the Brighton United Methodist Women, church secretary, and numerous other church committees including the building fund and worship committees. Alice was very generous with her gifts to the church over the years, having gifted the organ, parking lot, and church garage. She also donated an organ to St. Patrick Church in her parent’s memory. Alice also volunteered time to Christian radio station WCRF as a board member and a telephone pledge volunteer. Alice was involved in Brighton PTA while her sons attended school. Many a Saturday night she helped with the weekend square dances and Amateur Night fundraisers held at the Brighton School. Alice served as the bookkeeper for her husband, Allen’s business; first on the dairy farm where Allen supplemented the family income by selling bailer twine and used farm equipment. Eventually, Allen’s business grew to selling used trucks on St. Rt. 18 to purchasing the International truck dealership in Wellington in 1967. Harrison Truck & Implement was started in 1967 in what is now the Kelly street fire station. In 1972, Alice and Allen started Harrison Ford at the corner of Kelly and St. Rt. 58. She could be caught at her reception desk with a big smile on her face and how can I help you attitude. In 1998 when Harrison Ford moved to its present location, Alice continued to greet customers and help with the bookkeeping. Alice served on the Wellington School Board, was a very active member of Kiwanis and Main Street Wellington, served as a volunteer read mom at Westwood Elementary School and was a founding board member of the Lorain County 4-H Endowment. Alice could be seen driving and in later years riding numerous Wellington parades. Alice was a willing volunteer for many other activities. In 1996 she was recognized by the Wellington Chamber of Commerce for her service to the community. Alice was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, Allen in 1974, and is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne(Peggy) Harrison, Lad (Deborah) Harrison, Brian (Belinda) Harrison and Rodney (Beth) Harrison; grandchildren, Seth, Kristen, Allison, Ashley, Chad, and Jennifer; several great-grandchildren; Alice’s sister, Marie Yarosh of Wellington; and step-sister, Lorrie Hynek of Chicago. Donations in her memory can be made to the Brighton Methodist Church, 51011 State Route 18, Wellington, OH 44090 or Lorain County 4-H Endowment, 42110 Russia Road, Elyria, OH 44035. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 S. Main Street, Wellington, 44090. To protect the health and safety of everyone, we ask that masks be worn. A service will be held on Monday, August 10 at 11 a.m. at the Brighton United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Ellis to officiate. A webcast will be available at www.eastmanfuenralhome.com
. Burial will follow at Brighton Twp. Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Norton-Eastman Funeral Home.