Alice DeWitt (nee: Shinsky), 88 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Brownhelm Township, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her home following a full and meaningful life.Alice was born April 24, 1932, in Florence Township and was a lifetime resident of the Amherst and Brownhelm Township areas. Alice was a devoted wife and mother who treasured her family. She was a member of Nativity BVM Catholic Church in South Amherst, and a previous member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Lorain. Alice was an active member and volunteered her time wherever she attended. Alice along with her late husband, Joe, enjoyed bowling with the Nativity BVM Parish League. She was an avid fan of her children’s and grandchildren’s school events as they were growing up. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Paul DeWitt of Amherst, Diana Tucker of Lorain, Dale DeWitt (Christine) and Joseph DeWitt, Jr. (Carolyn) both of Amherst, Jennifer Pugh of Lorain; her grandchildren Anne Marie Rhinehart, Jacob DeWitt, Christopher DeWitt, Ashley DeWitt, Joseph DeWitt III, Megan Alexandra Pugh, her great grandchildren Cheyenne DeWitt and Jocelyn DeWitt; her brother Theodore Shinsky of Michigan; and her sister Janice DeWitt of South Amherst.Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty-five years, Joseph DeWitt on May 9, 2010; her brother Leonard Shinsky; and her parents Vincent and Jennie Shinskey (nee: Bomback).Public visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday Oct. 29th, 2020, by reservation at https://signup.com/go/nNMwNRC
or by calling week days between 9am and 5pm 440-988-4451, at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. Public Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct 30th, 2020, at 11am at Nativity B.V.M. Catholic Church in South Amherst. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O’Conner, pastor of Nativity B.V.M. Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Amherst.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Stein Hospice;1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
.