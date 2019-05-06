|
Alice E. Long (nee Baum), age 98 and a life resident of Lorain, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Fairview Hospital, Cleveland, with her family by her side.
Alice was born in Lorain, December 11, 1920, to the late Lloyd and Cecilia (nee Stopp) Baum. She was a graduate of Lorain High School and the Oberlin School of Business. During World War II, Alice worked at American Shipbuilding, Lorain, which was her contribution to the war effort.
Throughout her life, Alice was employed as a secretary at the former Amherst Hospital, Lakewood Hospital, and the medical practice of cardiologist Dr. John W. Schaeffer M.D., Lorain.
Alice enjoyed cooking, gardening, travelling, watching sports, shopping, and was a member of various bridge clubs. Alice loved helping people and knew no strangers. She was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Lorain.
Survivors include her children: Donald (Carol) Long, Patricia Flores, twins, Kevin and Karen Long, Michael Long, all of Lorain; 14 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and her sister, Rosemary Kubas of Lakewood.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, John Long (1977); daughter, Betty Williams; son, Gary Long; sister, Carol Piskur; and brother, Don Baum.
Family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. The funeral mass will be 10a.m., Thursday at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 309 W. 7th Street, Lorain. Everyone please meet at church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 7, 2019