Alice E. Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice E. Martin (nee Guzik), age 92, of Lorain, passed away at Avon Oaks Nursing Home in the early morning hours of Saturday June 20th, 2020.Funeral services will be conducted privately in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.Contributions in her memory are encouraged to the American Cancer Society – 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017.Please visit www.gluvna.net. to view the complete obituary and to leave your on-line condolences for the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved