Alice E. Martin (nee Guzik), age 92, of Lorain, passed away at Avon Oaks Nursing Home in the early morning hours of Saturday June 20th, 2020.Funeral services will be conducted privately in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.Contributions in her memory are encouraged to the American Cancer Society – 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017.Please visit www.gluvna.net. to view the complete obituary and to leave your on-line condolences for the family.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.