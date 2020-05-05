Alice F. Wheeler, 72, of Garrettsville, and formerly of Streetsboro and Vermilion, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood. Alice was born on April 23, 1948, in Logan, WV, to Golden and Isolene (Stollings) Burgess. At the age of two, she moved to Cleveland with her family, including her big brother, Leon (whom she lovingly called "Buddy"). In 1964, she married Buddy’s friend, a gifted mechanic named Rodger Wheeler. She worked at Allen-Bradley in Cleveland, and also as a cosmetologist and real estate agent. Later, she joined her husband as the co-owner/operator of Rodger’s Service in Vermilion. There, she charmed customers and co-workers alike with her calm, steady presence and her love of laughter. Alice and Rodger were married for 46 years, until his passing in 2011. Alice loved God, her family, and her friends. She never met a stranger and never missed an opportunity to bring people together to share her sweet companionship and her skilled cooking and baking. Alice is survived by her three beloved children, sons, Eric (Barbara) Wheeler of Hudson and Kenneth (Christina) Wheeler of Ravenna; daughter, Leisa Wheeler of Garrettsville; eight precious grandchildren, Curtis, Joshua (Amanda), Cody, Kinidi, Kamryn, Ariel, Jacob, and Kohltyn; and her cherished brother, Leon (Joyce) Burgess of Vermilion; as well as many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors, and fellow church members. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, no in-person memorial service will be held at this time. However, we encourage all who knew Alice to celebrate her life well-lived by sharing their memories, sending a condolence, lighting a candle, by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 5 to May 10, 2020.