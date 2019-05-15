Home

Services
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
Interment
Following Services
Ridge Hill Memorial Park
Amherst, OH
Alice Jean Butler


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Jean Butler Obituary
Alice Jean Butler, age 81, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital, Avon.
She was born on November 10, 1937 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Roy G. and Virginia A. (nee Robinson) Smith. Alice graduated from Fostoria High School in 1955.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, in Lorain, where she was an active member, serving on the parish council, advisor of the youth fellowship group, treasurer of Sunago, and a family coordinator. Alice was an active part of her children’s activities as they were growing up. She was head of the band boosters for two years, and an assistant and advisor of the Cub Scouts. For many years, she volunteered with the Amherst Welcome Wagon. Traveling, cooking, baking, and crafts were all things that she enjoyed. Spending time at her family farm in West Virginia brought her much joy, especially the numerous family reunions that she hosted. Her greatest time was the time spent with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Alice is survived by her husband of 58 years, Irvin R. Butler; sons, Eric (Alice) Butler, of Strongsville, Keith Butler, of Amherst, and Kurt (Kerry) Butler, of Amherst; grandchildren, Kurt Jr., Kameron, Taylor, Kaitlyn, and Connor Butler.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jamie Butler; parents, Roy and Virginia Smith; and her sister, Bettie Reed.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, May 17, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst.
A Celebration of her life service will be held on Friday, May 17th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral center. Pastor Karen Hollingsworth, of Faith United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp.
Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 16, 2019
