Alice Kasper
Alice Kasper (nee Wierzbowski), age 89, of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Life Care Center in Elyria following a short illness. Born September 26, 1930, in Lorain, she lived in Lorain her entire life. Alice attended Lorain High School and Lorain County Community College where she studied medical terminology. Alice worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Castro for 13 years, Dr. Pastu, and also Dr. Maroni for 18 years, retiring in 1999. One of the first female realtors in Lorain, Alice sold real estate for 15 years. She was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Parish in Lorain, and the Altar and Rosary Society having served as president. She also was active with the Southview Booster Club where she had served on the board and as vice president. Alice also served on the board of directors for the Lorain County Heart Association for 15 years and volunteered at the American Heart Association. Surviving are her sons, David (Sandy) of Grafton and William (Chris Martin) of LaGrange; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; a son, James; parents, Frank and Theodorius Wierzbowski; brother, Leo; and sisters, Lillian Carkula, Joanne Zestoki-Trelay, and Ursula Simsic. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, where funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Parish, 2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain. Rev. John Retar, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Masks will be required for the visitation and funeral along with proper social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Frances Cabrini Endowment Fund, 2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain, Ohio 44055 or to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
