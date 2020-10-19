1/1
Alice M. (Holloway) Bearer
Alice M. Bearer (nee Holloway), age 89 and a former resident of Lorain, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lakeside Manor, Sterling Heights, Michigan after a one year illness.Alice was born August 9, 1931 in Lorain to the late Earl and Lillian (nee McCormick) Holloway. Alice resided in Lorain most of her life until moving to Michigan later in her life. While residing in Lorain, she was employed at the former St. Joseph Hospital working in the laundry department. throughout her life, Alice enjoyed playing bingo.Survivors include her sons James Bearer and Floyd (Harriet) Bearer, both of Lorain; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brothers Earl (Alice) Holloway, Leland (Marilyn) Holloway, Robert (Lillie) Holloway; sisters Doris Johnson of Mt. Clemons, Michigan, Elizabeth (Lloyd) Dawson of La Vista, Nebraska, Susan Holloway of Owing Mills, Maryland, and Patricia Holloway of Elyria.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Edward Holloway; and her sister Earleen Durasin.Family will receive friends 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain.


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andras Crematory & Funeral Home Alternatives
3900 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 282-0202
