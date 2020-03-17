|
|
Alice M. Beidler, 92 of Avon, entered into rest Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. Mary of the Woods in Avon. She was born October 22, 1927, in Scranton, PA and has lived in Avon for 20 years coming from Avon Lake for 40 years. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Laurence Lee Beidler; children, Ted (Jennifer Cross) Beidler, Kim Beidler, Jackie (Matthew Curtis) Waldman, and Carolyn (Bruce) Hubbard; grandchildren, Jessica Waldman, Rachael Waldman, Emma Beidler, Max Beidler, Nicole Hubbard, and Zachary Hubbard; and half-sister, Ruth Ann Golden. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom Beidler. All services are private and are being handled by the Misencik Funeral Home, Avon. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 18, 2020