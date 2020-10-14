1/
Alice M. Fite
Alice M. Fite age 88 years of West Union, formerly of Lorain, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Alice was born December 5, 1931 in Lorain, Ohio to the late Faustino and Anita (Ocanas) Ramirez. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Clem Fite; two daughters Susan McDermott and Audrey Vojtko; one son Thomas Fite and one grandson Troy McDermott.Alice had three siblings Ralph, Mary Lou and Rosie. She was the past president of the Lorain County Medical Assistants Association for 4 years, a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School Teacher, a member of the Homewood School PTA, the Boy & Girl Scouts, a March of Dimes Volunteer, AIDS Foundation, Al-anon, swimming at Elyria Medical Health Center, cooked at the church and volunteered at the food pantry at church.Survivors include special niece Shelda Hayslip & J.B. of West Union; six grandchildren Brooke, Matthew, Michelle, Stephanie, Chrissy & Juliou; and several great grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Jason Hayslip officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. till the time of the service. Burial will be in The Ridge Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends can sign Alice’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home
216 W Mulberry St
West Union, OH 45693
(937) 544-2133
