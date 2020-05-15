Alice M. Missig (nee McKern), 82, of Vermilion, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Mill Manor Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. She was born August 17, 1937, in Chicago, IL, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 64 years, moving from Gary, Indiana. Alice was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion, and was very proud of her Irish Heritage. She enjoyed camping, reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards, and bowling. She had bowled on several leagues at Lake Erie Lanes. She also enjoyed cooking and keeping family recipes to pass down, but family gatherings were her all-time favorite, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Donald (Susan) Missig II; David (Linda) Missig; and Rick (Rebecca) Missig, all of Vermilion; grandchildren, Donald Missig III, Christopher Missig, Travis Missig, Kaleb Missig, Cassandra Stanley, and Brittany Schreiner; six great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Sandlin of Hammond, IN; brothers, Dennis McKern of Vermilion, James McKern of St. Louis, and Joseph McKern; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Donald D. Missig in 2018; her parents, Michael and Margaret (nee Quigg) McKern; and her brothers, Larry and Terry McKern. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. The Mass will also be streamed live at https://stmaryvermilion.org/mass-live-stream. Father Paul Schreiner will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.