Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
Allen C. "Al" Readinger


1960 - 2019
Allen C. "Al" Readinger Obituary
Allen “Al” C. Readinger, 58, of Sheffield Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born August 7, 1960, to parents, Roger and Marge (nee Czellath) Readinger in Cleveland, OH. Al was an electronics technician that worked in the vending business. He was an auxiliary member of the VFW Post 8686 in Sheffield Lake. He enjoyed photography, air brushing and above all, spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sally, of 24 years; loving step-daughter, Ashley Presser; cherished grandchildren, Damien, Savannah, and Arrianna; dear sisters, Debbie Grayson and Karen Readinger; uncle of Paul Hodorowski, Josh Grayson, and Bree Kovalkavich. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Marge (nee Czellath) Readinger; and his sister, Donna Hodorowski. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870. Friends may call Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life with Pastor Arlen Vernava officiating at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lale, OH. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on July 3, 2019
