|
|
Allen Dale "Ice" Little, 65, of Columbus, OH, died Friday, December 6, 2019 after a long illness. He was born December 9, 1953, in Lorain, OH, to William and Mollie Little. He lived in Atlantic City, NJ and Windsor, Canada, before moving to Columbus, OH. He graduated from Admiral King High School in 1972. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps along with some friends who were classmates. He was honorably discharged in 1976 after four years of service. He was formerly a small business owner, ALGINA Vending in Columbus, OH. He also worked for Volunteers of America and Family Stores in Columbus, OH. Allen loved and supported his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. All of his nieces and nephews were his favorite. He loved to have a good time and always had a smile. He also enjyoed traveling and often did all of the driving. He leaves to cherish his memory and mourn his passing his mother, Mollie Little, of Detroit, MI; daughter, Sheraderie Davis; grandchildren, Y'Nasia Davis and David Davis, grandson, Romero, all of Columbus, OH; brothers, Miles, Vincent (Francine), Tyrone, Charles, and Greg (Collette) Lucas; sisters, Stephanie, Fredia Michaux, Loretta, Hope, Nancy (Joseph) Carter, Kathy; a special friend, Gina Vasquez; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving friends and relatives. Allen was preceded in death by his father, William J. Little; daughter, Alycia Dacole Little; brother, Russell Little; grandparents, Jessie and Lula Mae Chisholm and Eugene and Hattie Littles.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 12, 2019