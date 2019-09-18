|
Allen J. Zunt passed away suddenly on September 13, 2019 at his home in New Port Richey, Fla.He was born on March 24, 1952 in Amherst, Ohio and was a graduate of Amherst Marion L. Steele High School.Allen will be remembered for his quick wit and storytelling, along with his willingness to help anyone who needed him.He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Betty; brothers Chuck (Marie) Zunt, Gary (Linda) Zunt; and sister Carol (Doyle) Matlock as well as many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Evelyn Zunt (Azok); and his sister Nancy Hardy.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 19, 2019