Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Shullick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen P. Shullick Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen P. Shullick Sr. Obituary
Allen P. Shullick, Sr, 80, of Lorain, died Thursday September 5, 2019 at Amherst Manor Nursing Home after a long illness.He was born March 7, 1939 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident.Al graduated from Lorain High School in the 1957 B Class and then served with the US Army. He worked at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant and the Avon Lake Ford Truck Plant as a DSO retiring in 1994 after 34 years. For over 40 years, Al coached and umpired Lorain Little League and Lorain Youth Baseball games. He managed Kohlmeyer Sporting Goods little league teams for over 25 years. Al was an avid fan of the Florida State Seminoles, enjoyed playing slow pitch softball, golfing with his friends and league bowling. He served on the board of the Lorain USBC Bowling Association and was inducted into the Lorain USBC BA Hall of Fame in 2017. He is survived by his sons: Allen P. Shullick Jr (Nancy) of Amherst and Pete Shullick (Michelle) of Amherst; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and stepsons Chris Ragnoni & Brent Ragnoni. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela R. Coleff in 1999, parents Peter & Rose Shullick (nee Szabo) and sister Carol Wiser.The family will receive friends Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 am in the funeral chapel with the Rev. Louis M. Papes officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now