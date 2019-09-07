|
Allen P. Shullick, Sr, 80, of Lorain, died Thursday September 5, 2019 at Amherst Manor Nursing Home after a long illness.He was born March 7, 1939 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident.Al graduated from Lorain High School in the 1957 B Class and then served with the US Army. He worked at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant and the Avon Lake Ford Truck Plant as a DSO retiring in 1994 after 34 years. For over 40 years, Al coached and umpired Lorain Little League and Lorain Youth Baseball games. He managed Kohlmeyer Sporting Goods little league teams for over 25 years. Al was an avid fan of the Florida State Seminoles, enjoyed playing slow pitch softball, golfing with his friends and league bowling. He served on the board of the Lorain USBC Bowling Association and was inducted into the Lorain USBC BA Hall of Fame in 2017. He is survived by his sons: Allen P. Shullick Jr (Nancy) of Amherst and Pete Shullick (Michelle) of Amherst; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and stepsons Chris Ragnoni & Brent Ragnoni. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela R. Coleff in 1999, parents Peter & Rose Shullick (nee Szabo) and sister Carol Wiser.The family will receive friends Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 am in the funeral chapel with the Rev. Louis M. Papes officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 8, 2019