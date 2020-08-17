1/1
Allison J. (Hensley) Kajic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allison J. Hensley Kajic, age 31 and a life resident of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020.Allison was born in Amherst, December 29, 1988 to Carrie Hensley. She was a member of the Class of 2007 of Western Reserve High School, Wakeman. Throughout her life Allison enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her four children; Ivana, Ivan, Mateo, and Marko Krajic, her husband Vedron Kajic, mother and step-father Carrie Hensley Linder and Karl Linder of Lorain, and her siblings Andrea Lopez, Edwin Lopez, and Joseph Lopez, all of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Sharon Foster, Gillis Hensley, and Ellis Foster. Family will receive friends Friday from 1-4 p.m., at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andras Crematory & Funeral Home Alternatives
3900 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 282-0202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved