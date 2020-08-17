Allison J. Hensley Kajic, age 31 and a life resident of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020.Allison was born in Amherst, December 29, 1988 to Carrie Hensley. She was a member of the Class of 2007 of Western Reserve High School, Wakeman. Throughout her life Allison enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her four children; Ivana, Ivan, Mateo, and Marko Krajic, her husband Vedron Kajic, mother and step-father Carrie Hensley Linder and Karl Linder of Lorain, and her siblings Andrea Lopez, Edwin Lopez, and Joseph Lopez, all of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Sharon Foster, Gillis Hensley, and Ellis Foster. Family will receive friends Friday from 1-4 p.m., at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain.