Carter Funeral Home
3001 Elyria Ave.
Lorain, OH 44055
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Alma I. Greenhill

Alma I. Greenhill Obituary
Alma I. Greenhill, 89, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Friends will be received on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in the Carter Funeral Home Chapel, 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055. Rev. Donald Young will be the Eulogist. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Funeral services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055.Online at [email protected]
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
