|
|
Alma Louise Lamm, 91, of Lorain, transitioned from this life on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in O’Neill Healthcare Center following a sudden illness. She was born on June 18, 1928, in Dublin, Georgia. She had been a resident of Lorain for over 72 years. She was a former member of Friendship Baptist Church in Lorain and was a former member of Peerless Temple #236 Elks Lodge. She was a retired STNA, where she had cared for many individuals through private home healthcare. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, sewing, baking, and cooking. She was known for delicious pound cakes and her special barbecue sauce. Alma will be sadly missed by her daughter, Carolyn (Willie) Sutton; three grandchildren, Terrence (Vonetta) Sutton, Terrell Sutton, and Marcus Crawley, 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Herbert Leon (Donna) Knight; and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zebulun Lamm; a daughter, Kattie Crawley; and granddaughter, Sabrina Brown; her parents, John and Nancy Knight; a brother, Eugene Knight, and sister, Earlene Smith. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, a private family service will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2020