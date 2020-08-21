Alma M. Eastin (Heider) passed away peacefully in her Ohio home on June 21, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1920 in Lorain, Ohio to Sophie and William Heider. Alma graduated from Lorain High School class of 1938B and attended Lorain Business College.Prior to her marriage she worked for Judge Standen and during World War ll she worked at Fisher Cleveland Aircraft Bomber Plant as a secretary.In 1946 she married Richard Eastin and moved to Cleveland where her husband attended the Cleveland Institute of Art. During her years in Cleveland, she worked at Standard Oil in the Land Lease Department.Alma resided in Vermilion for 59 years where she attended St. Mary's Church and was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society.Her passion was flower gardening and she was a member of the original Vermilion Garden Club. She also golfed in the Vermilion Ladies Golf League.Alma was blessed with a long, healthy and happy life. She spent 39 years at her winter residence in Sarasota, Florida.She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Richard, her long time companion, Merle Lingenfelter, sisters, Marcella and Gertrude and brothers, William and Oscar.Surviving are her three children, Nancy Appleton (Allan) of Vermilion, Jacqueline Duppstadt (Larry) of North Carolina and Richard Eastin of Vermilion. Alma was very proud of her six grandchildren: Michelle Appleton, Jennifer Piddock, Alexandria Ramirez, Dawn Lehnowsky, Ricky Eastin, Ian Eastin and her nine great grandchildren.Alma was layed to rest with a private burial ceremony at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Lorain, Ohio.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Vermilion, Ohio in honor of Alma Eastin.



