Aloysius “Ollie” Treboniak, 94, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 17, 1925 in Lorain, OH where he was a lifelong resident. Ollie graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 1943 B. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII, where he was a Corporal serving in the Pacific. Ollie returned home and continued serving his country by enlisting in the Naval Reserves. He married his wife, Mary Ann “Mae” (nee Downie) on May 7, 1949 and they raised five children together. He worked as a carpenter and Longshoreman. Ollie was a member of St. Peter Parish, Polish Fireman’s Club and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, fishing, bowling, buffets, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years of marriage, Mary Ann “Mae” Treboniak; children, Lois Treboniak, Larry (Karen) Treboniak, Mary Ann Kretovics, Joyce (Rick) Jones, and Cathy (Mike) Hollohazy; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna (nee Front) Treboniak; brothers, Anthony, Edward, Rudy, and Joseph; and sisters, Helen, Sophia, and Rose. Ollie’s family would like to thank Hospice of the Western Reserve and a special thank you to Ollie’s caregivers, Esteban Baez, Ariel Hernandez, Yolanda Jones, and Roxanna Lamie for their kindness, care, and compassion that they offered to Ollie. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m.Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH, Fr. Gerald Keller, officiating, with military honors by Amvets Post 32. Private Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH at a later date. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 19, 2019