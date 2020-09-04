1/1
Alpha Murray
Alpha Murray, age 85, of Lorain, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 3, 2020, at her residence under the care of New Life Hospice. Born February 22, 1935, to Dillard and Livinia Thomas in Disney, Kentucky, she moved to Lorain area in 1955 with her family. She loved sewing, cooking, painting, and tending to her garden with her husband. Above all, she loved to take care of her family. Surviving is her husband of 69 years, John Murray; children, Claudia (Mark) Jalkanen; Dillard (Crystal) Murray; Gail (John) Roos and Chyrl (David) Unger; grandchildren, April, Chris, Craig, John, David, Christina, Claudia, Amanda, Jonathan, Angela, Jacob, and Megan; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Magdalene Thomas, Harold Thomas, and Louise Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Claude Thomas and Lonnie Thomas; as well as her grandson, Michael Moore. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 11 a.m. in the Upon This Rock Church, 1790 Reid Ave., Lorain, OH 44052. Pastor DJ Murray will officiate. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
