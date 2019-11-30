|
|
Alton Bradley, 85, of Lorain, died Thursday November 28, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Lorain after a long illness.He was born October 6, 1934 in Langley, Kentucky and had resided in Lorain for the past 60 years.Alton served with the US Army during the Korean War. He worked at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant for 30 years retiring in 1991. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards and casino gambling.He is survived by his wife of 59 years MaryBelle Bradley (nee Hamilton), daughters: Debbie Bradley, Cheryl Cieslak (Michael) and Cynthia Adams (John), all of Lorain; grandchildren: Alex Cieslak (Katie) and Michael E. Cieslak (Peyton Cooksey); great grandchildren: Colton & Mary Kate Cieslak, sisters: Ethel Slone and Carolyn McDaniels, both of Columbus and brothers: Edgal Bradley (Charlene) of Kentucky and Thomas Bradley (Maria) of Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents, Taylor & Dora Bradley (nee Howard); brother, Rabon Bradley and sisters: Charlene Moore and Noma Jean Warren.The family will receive friends Monday December 2, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral chapel. The Rev. Danny Parsons will preside. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township.Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd, Lorain, OH. 44053 or Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, OH 44122.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 1, 2019