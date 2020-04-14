|
|
Amado G. Pena, age 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 10, 2020. Moe was born on November 28, 1925, in Fort Worth, TX, to his parents, George and Santos (nee Gonzales) Pena. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and proudly served on the USS Latimer until the end of World War II in 1945. He fought bravely in the Philippine Islands and Okinawa, Japan. He earned the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the Philippine Campaign Medal. He later moved to Lorain to work at US Steel for 36 years. During that time, he was also co-owner of the Cactus Inn bar in south Lorain. After retirement, he started a second career as a realtor for Realty 1 until he retired again 16 years later. Moe married his wife of 65 years, Elvira "Vedo" Pena on April 30, 1954, and raised four children together in Lorain. Moe was a member and former president of the Mexican American Citizens Club and parishioner at Sacred Heart Church. He enjoyed traveling the country to reunite with his Navy buddies and visit family. He was also an avid Indians fan. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Monica) Pena and Albert (Lydia) Pena; daughter, Lisa Ann (Jose) Perez; grandchildren, Nicole (Alshi) Williams, Michael Pena Jr., Anthony Pena, Melissa (Michael) Ramirez, Jason (Lynn) Perez, Erik Perez, Alejandro Pena; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elvira (née Silva) Pena; father, George Pena; mother, Santos Razo; brothers, Alfred Pena, Eulojio Pena, George Pena and Narciso “Chicho” Pena; sister, Zenaida Elizalde; half-brother, Joe Pena; and half-sister, Bonnie Pena; son, Gilbert Pena. Moe was blessed with a long, healthy and active life. He was lucky enough to meet all of his great-grandchildren. He is the patriarch of his family and he will be missed fiercely and remembered lovingly. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 15, 2020