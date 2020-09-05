1/1
Amanda C. (Burgett) Philpott
Amanda C. Philpott (nee Burgett), age 41, of Avon, OH, died September 2, 2020. Born 1978 in Oberlin, Ohio she was raised by her loving parents in the City of Lorain, Ohio.She graduated from Admiral King High School in 1997, from Marquette University in 2001 and 2003, and from the College of St. Scholastica in 2013. She pursued a career in Physical Therapy and worked for the MetroHealth System in Cleveland, Ohio for 15 years. She was a member of St. Mary Lorain, St. Angela Merici in Fairview Park and more recently a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Avon.Amanda is the daughter of Lawrence and Maria (nee Dombrowski) Burgett of Lorain, sister to Anne Schwartz (Paul) of Avon, wife to James and mother to Kaitlyn and Allison of Avon.Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Avon. Friends may call in the McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Westlake, 25620 Center Ridge Road (west of Columbia Road) on Wednesday, September 9, from 3-7 P.M. SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McGORRAY-HANNA FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Homes
25620 Center Ridge Rd
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 899-5356
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
From CYO basketball to my first friend at metro. You will always, always be part of me. Thank you for all you gave and taught to me.
Amy Lengyel
Friend
September 5, 2020
Monica Burgett
September 5, 2020
Amanda had the greatest attitude and biggest heart of any i know. She loved life along with everyone she knew. Her fun and spirit for our Marquette gatherings made these events special. We will always hold a special place in our hearts for our fellow Warrior/Golden Eagle.
Joe Kowalski
Friend
September 5, 2020
Amanda was a wonderful person, friend, and physical therapist. I came to know her during a very dark time when my body was broken but she would not let me quit and pushed me to walk again. I will always be grateful for her.
Joseph Ledford
Friend
September 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Aneta Klacza
Coworker
September 5, 2020
Mom and I are so sorry for your loss. God Bless you all-you are in our prayers. Heaven has a new angel.
Ethel and Diane Bozik
Family
