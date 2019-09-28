|
|
Amelia S. Figueroa, 87, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 27, 2019.She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years of marriage, Osvaldo Figueroa; sons, Jose, Robert (Marie) of FL and Samuel (Doris) Figueroa; daughters, Milagros Torres and Maria Figueroa; siblings, Ruben, Adam, Domingo, Pulula, Juanita and Josefa; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Sandalio and Maria Santana; and infant son, Jose Manuel Figueroa.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM and at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Ave., Lorain, OH 44055 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 8:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM, Fr. William Thaden, Pastor, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 29, 2019