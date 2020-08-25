Ana Velez (nee Gomez) age 79, of Lorain, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born October 7, 1940, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, she moved to Lorain in 1959. There she met Wilfredo Velez and the two were married in 1964. Ana was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain. A devoted wife and mother, she was a selfless person who enjoyed cooking and most of all, caring for her family and others, as well as being a grandmother. Surviving is her husband of 56 years, Wilfredo Velez; sons, Wilfred Velez and Felix Velez; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Carmelo and Francisco Jr., Roberto Gomez and Ramon Gomez; and her sisters, Norma Gomez and Rosa Gomez. She was preceded in death by her; daughter, Awilda Velez; parents, Francisco and Antonia (nee Solis) Gomez; as well as her sister, Aida Toledo. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, where funeral services will be Friday, August 28, at 10 a.m. Rev. Rocky Ortiz will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com
.