Andrew C. Feuchter Jr., age 73, entered into rest Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born on November 19, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived his entire life in Avon. He was a proud Marine Corps Veteran who enlisted in 1968 and served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. He was self-employed and was the owner and operator of Secluded Inn in Avon for 29 years. He was a life member of the VFW Post 7035 and Commander for 20 years, All State Post Commander between 1996 to 1997 and 2009 to 2010, All State County Counsel Commander from 2002 to 2003, District 9 Commander from 2012 to 2013, and member of the American Legion Post 211 for 26 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, volunteer work with the VFW, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharon (nee Heckman) Feuchter; daughter, Emily Feuchter; many nieces and nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melinda Steele; parents, Andrew and Ima Lazette (nee Griggs) Feuchter; and siblings, Richard Lee Feuchter, Lynne Gilles, and Katherine Geiger. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:30 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans
, 1240 E. 9th St., Cleveland, Ohio 44199.