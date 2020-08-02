1/1
Andrew Novak
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Novak, age 99, of Westlake, and formerly of Lorain, passed away at the Vitalia Westlake on the afternoon of Friday July 31, 2020. Born in Dubova, Czechoslovakia on March 23, 1921, Andrew traveled alone to the United States at the age of sixteen; upon arrival in New York City, he worked in both the banking and restaurant industries prior to enlisting in the United States Army in 1943.While in the military, he fulfilled duty assignments as a Staff Sergeant attached to the 594th Army Air Force Base Unit and was the recipient of both the World War II Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal.Following his discharge from the military in 1946, Andrew returned to his native Czechoslovakia where he met and married his wife, Anna (nee Olejar). This began a union that would last seventy-two years.The couple returned to the United States and lived in several communities prior to establishing their residency in Lorain in the early 1950’s. Andrew was employed as a quality control specialist at TRW / Nelson Stud Welding Division; he retired from the manufacturer in 1986.A long-time parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church, he was a familiar face as a kitchen volunteer there.Andrew was a former member of the International Brotherhood of Machinist’s and Aerospace Workers as well as a social member of the American Slovak and Russo-Slav Clubs.Known as an avid pipe smoker, he enjoyed gardening, coin collecting, and travel including oceanic cruises in his free time.In addition to his wife, Anna, Andrew is survived by his son, Michael Novak (Susie) of Bay Village; grandchildren: Jennifer, Julee, Jill, and Jonathan; step-grandchildren: Brittany, Nathan, and Nikki and seven great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by sons, Nicholas and Bobby.Please join Andrew’s family for the Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church – 2711 West 40th Street, Lorain. (Facial coverings will be required in church.) The Very Reverend Andrew Nagrant, pastor of the parish, will officiate. Private entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Church.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. www.gluvna.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved