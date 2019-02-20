|
Andrew P. Vanche, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.He was born January 24, 1930 in Lorain, Ohio, to parents Alex and Anna Vanche. Andy graduated fom Brookside High School in 1949, where he lettered in Baseball, Basketball, and Football.A veteran of the Korean War, Andy served in the Army in the 101st ABN Division from 1953 until 1955. Upon returning home, he went to work at U.S. Steel Corp. in Lorain, Ohio, where he retired after 40 years of service as a Tool & Die Troubleshooter.Andy was an avid sports fan and followed all local, professional and college teams. He was Chief Umpire of the Avon Lake Umpires Association and remained active as an umpire well into his 70's. His umpiring included all levels from Little League to High School ball. He started out coaching Little League Teams including his own childrens and completed his coaching years at Avon High School as the Assistant Pitching Coach for the Girls Softball Team which included his granddaughters. Andy was also a Basketball Referee for CYO and High School basketball for many years.His greatest love was music and ballroom dancing, which he shared with the love of his life - his wife, Fran, of 62 years. The only thing he loved more was spending time with his family and friends, chaperoning all his children's sports, and cooking his Famous Big Breakfasts.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Frances Ann of Avon; daughters, Lynn Hassel of Avon, and Andrea Ourlian (Stefan-dec'd) of Olmsted Falls; sons, Gregory (Damita) of Amherst, Jeffrey (Kim) of Fairview Park, and Richard (Kitchie) of Lorain; grandchildren, Sarrah, Jennah, Courtney, Nicholas, Junelle, Tomsanna, Carla, and Catrina; and great-grandchildren, Quinn Francis, Gabriela, and Giuliana.Friends will be received on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. We will leaving in procession from the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. to Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 21, 2019