Angel Antonio Gonzalez, 66, of Lorain returned to his heavenly home on Monday, April 15, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born July 5, 1952 in Utuado, Puerto Rico to Nicolas and Amparo (née Andujar) Gonzalez. He was raised in Lorain, Ohio he graduated from Admiral King High School. Angel was a retired Letter Carrier with 42 years of service and a United States Army Veteran.Angel was an avid Cleveland sports fan, who enjoyed listening to the Temptations, laughing, dancing and being the life of the party. He was well known to his friends and family for his sense of humor and quick comebacks. He was a life member of the AMVETS Post 55 Sheffield Lake and National Association of Letter Carriers.He is survived by his children Angel A. (Medina) Gonzalez, II, Elena (Mushy) Rivera, and Carlos (Lynette) Gonzalez all of Lorain, Ohio, and Delia (Mark) Whitlow of Coatesville, Pennsylvania; his siblings Gloria Badillo, Carmen Moyet both of Lorain, Lydia Flores of North Olmsted, Rosa Torres of Sheffield Village, Ana Gonzalez of Caguas Puerto Rico, Miguel Gonzalez of Villalba, Puerto Rico, Jose Gonzalez of Oberlin and Nicolas Gonzalez of Elyria; grandchildren Marcel, Desmond, Brooklynn, Marlena, Darin, Aaron, Jaeden, Carlos, Neleh, Julius, and Jaslene; and great grandchildren, Jayden, Marcel and Ivory.Other than his parents Angel was preceded in death by his brothers Luis Velez and Jose “Cheo” Velez.His family will receive friends Friday, April 19 from 4 to 8 P.M. at the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, Ohio (440) 277-8164. Where his funeral service will be Saturday, April 20 at 10:00 A.M. Deacon Lou Maldonado of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain will officiate Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Military Honors will be conducted by the AMVETS Post 32 of Elyria.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 17, 2019