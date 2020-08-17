Angel L. Sanchez, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain.Born March 25, 1975 to Angel Sanchez and Rosaly Nieves in Puerto Rico, Angel moved to the Lorain area in 1996.He loved cars, spending time with family and enjoyed his coffee.Surviving is his son, Christopher Negron; fiancé, Carolyn Prichard; grandfather, Gasper Nieves; siblings, Jeorge (Luz) Arroyo, Jaqueline (Redames) Sanchez, Juan C. Negron, Lizmary (Domingo) Rivera-Negron, Carlos Negron and Luis Negron.He was preceded in death by his parents.The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20 from 6 – 7 p.m. in the Casa de Dios, 220 E. 28th Street, Lorain followed by services at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be also be held Friday, August 21 in the church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com
