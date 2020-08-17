1/1
Angel L. Sanchez
1975 - 2020
{ "" }
Angel L. Sanchez, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain.Born March 25, 1975 to Angel Sanchez and Rosaly Nieves in Puerto Rico, Angel moved to the Lorain area in 1996.He loved cars, spending time with family and enjoyed his coffee.Surviving is his son, Christopher Negron; fiancé, Carolyn Prichard; grandfather, Gasper Nieves; siblings, Jeorge (Luz) Arroyo, Jaqueline (Redames) Sanchez, Juan C. Negron, Lizmary (Domingo) Rivera-Negron, Carlos Negron and Luis Negron.He was preceded in death by his parents.The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20 from 6 – 7 p.m. in the Casa de Dios, 220 E. 28th Street, Lorain followed by services at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be also be held Friday, August 21 in the church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Casa de Dios
AUG
20
Service
07:00 PM
e Casa de Dios
AUG
21
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
August 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
