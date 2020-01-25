Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
4301 Pearl Avenue
Lorain, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel,
4301 Pearl Avenue
Lorain, OH
Angel Luis Rivera Obituary
Angel Luis Rivera, Sr. 73, of Lorain passed away with family and friends by his side Friday, January 24, 2020 at UH Elyria Medical Center following a lengthy illness.He was born in Coamo, Puerto Rico on March 9, 1946 to Moses and Francisca (nee Alicea) Rivera. He moved to Lorain at a young age. Soon after, most of his family moved here with him.Angel worked at local greenhouses from North Ridgeville to Amherst before starting at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant in 1969. He retired in 1999 and became a semi-truck driver. Angel moved to Wesley Chapel, Florida for a few years before returning to Elyria and Lorain to be closer to his kids and grandchildren. Angel was a Boy Scout leader for troop 139, Elyria in the late 70s and early 80s. He loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed camping, working on cars and planting a garden. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Angel enjoyed the quietness, but loved the time bonding with his family and friends around the campfire or kitchen table.He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 51 years Carol Ann (nee Keener) Rivera of Lorain; daughters: Sandra Asbury of Elyria, Gloria (George) Morse of North Ridgeville; sons: Angel (Julie) Rivera, Jr. of Norwalk and Mark (Adah) Rivera of Hillsboro, Wisconsin; sisters: Zenaida Ortiz, Carmen Rivera and Vivian Paz; brothers: Moses Jr., Josue, Julio, Edwin and Manuel Rivera; grandchildren: Angel Alexander, Ashley, Kristina, Matthew, Eryca, Angel III, Myra, Destiny, Jeremiah, Jordan, Taylor, Lily, Liam and Tirzah and 17 great grandchildren.Other than his parents, Angel was preceded in death by his son-in-law Robert Asbury.His family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28 from 4 to 8 PM at the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends may also call Wednesday from 8:30 until 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Father William A. Thaden, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.The family suggests contributions to the Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, OH 44055.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
