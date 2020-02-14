|
In Loving Memory of
Angela Barto
Entered into Rest
February 14th 2017
Three years ago today the Angels carried you away to a place of peace and serenity.
We love and miss you very much.
Everyday we feel the emptiness without you.
Part of us went with you, our hearts are forever broken.
Our lives will never be the same.
You are dancing with the Angels. Your beauty is shining brightly in Heaven.
We are so Blessed to have so many wonderful memories.
We miss not hearing your voice and laughter, your beautiful soul, your love and care.
The days and nights are so quiet and lonely without you my Soulmate, my Best Friend.
A wonderful life together, over 40 years married my beautiful Angel, I remember the day we met.
I miss your beautiful eyes & smile, holding hands everyday, cuddling with you,
kissing you softly on your head, your beautiful scent.
Until we're together again Angela on the Far Side Banks of Jordan.
You Will Always Be With Us
Forever in Our Hearts, Always on Our Minds,
Your Loving Family
Published in www.morningjournal.com on Feb. 14, 2020